StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXMD

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.