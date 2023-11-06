StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
