StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

GROW stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

