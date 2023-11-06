StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.46.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.