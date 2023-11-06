Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 5.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Stryker worth $787,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $206.66 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.