Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.51. 293,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,599. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $206.66 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

