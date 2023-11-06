Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

Studio City International Price Performance

Studio City International stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.