Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.30. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 22,119 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.