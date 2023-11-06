Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 3,259,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,728,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.