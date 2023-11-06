Swipe (SXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.57 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Swipe has a total market cap of $202.41 million and $22.57 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 583,328,628 coins and its circulating supply is 583,332,626 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

