Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Bank of America began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $14.80 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
