Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Bank of America began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $14.80 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.