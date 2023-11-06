T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

