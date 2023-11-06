T Stamp (IDAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 826.50% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $1.39 on Monday. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Free Report ) by 315.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

