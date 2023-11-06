Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,005,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 276,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $521.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 9,506 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,604 shares of company stock worth $410,312. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

