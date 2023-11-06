Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Terex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $50.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

