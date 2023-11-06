Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 8.2 %

TBNK stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

