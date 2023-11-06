Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $223.75 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

