Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $126.79 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

