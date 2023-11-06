Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

NYSE ROP opened at $502.54 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.72 and its 200 day moving average is $477.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

