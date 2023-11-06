Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

