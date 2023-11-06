Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.9 %

EMR opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.



