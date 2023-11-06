Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $129.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 628.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,807,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,065,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

