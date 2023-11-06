Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $222,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 606,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,264,000 after acquiring an additional 331,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.58 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

