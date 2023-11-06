Tezos Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Tezos has a market cap of $782.02 million and $23.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001338 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,123,542 coins and its circulating supply is 958,103,356 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

