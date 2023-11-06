The Arena Group (AREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Arena Group Price Performance
AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
