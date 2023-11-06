The Arena Group (AREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Arena Group by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

