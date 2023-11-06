The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0 %

BK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 785,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

