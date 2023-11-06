The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $328.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

