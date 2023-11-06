The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.50. 1,488,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

