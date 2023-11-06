The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

