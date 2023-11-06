Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

