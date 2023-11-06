Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:MODG opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
