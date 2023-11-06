Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.38.

Shares of TIH opened at C$110.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$109.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.00. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$96.20 and a 1-year high of C$117.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In related news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

