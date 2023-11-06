Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 869.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

