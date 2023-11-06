Truist Financial Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $41.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 355,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 68,876 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

