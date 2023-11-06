UBS Group Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.5 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.