Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 504,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 545,532 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $12.45.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Udemy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $362,496.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,707.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $362,496.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Qiu sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $47,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,055 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.