United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $8.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,909,000 after buying an additional 478,742 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,057,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.