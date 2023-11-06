Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock worth $3,329,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $29.66. 4,160,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

