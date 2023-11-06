V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Down to $51.44

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $47.83. V2X shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 8,802 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of V2X by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.