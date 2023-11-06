Vai (VAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.57 million and $28,610.80 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

