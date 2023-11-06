Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,028 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock worth $3,682,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,919. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

