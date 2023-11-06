Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

