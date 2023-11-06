Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. 1,911,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,008,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

