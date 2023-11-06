Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.55. 203,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.