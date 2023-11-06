Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.55. 203,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

