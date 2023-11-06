Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

