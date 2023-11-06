Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2,114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,014 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $76.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

