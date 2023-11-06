Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 145,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,697. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $213.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

