Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

