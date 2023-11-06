Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.57. 100,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,884. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $192.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.