Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,815. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

