Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.06. 1,189,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

