Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.91. 74,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.46 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

